Roche haemophilia drug Hemlibra notches trial success
#Healthcare
November 20, 2017 / 6:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Roche haemophilia drug Hemlibra notches trial success

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Roche’s newly approved haemophilia drug Hemlibra significantly cut the risk of treated bleeds in patients without resistance to standard therapy compared to those receiving no prophylaxis, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

Roche, which received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Hemlibra last week in patients who have developed resistance, is seeking to expand the pool of haemophilia sufferers eligible for its medicine. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

