Roche's Genentech unit to face renewed Herceptin breast cancer drug litigation

A federal appeals court revived nationwide litigation accusing Roche Holding AG’s Genentech unit of failing to ensure that vials of its Herceptin breast cancer drug contained the labeled amount of the active ingredient, and that the labels misstated the drug’s concentration and volume.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver said a lower court judge erred in concluding that the plaintiffs’ state law claims against Genentech were preempted by federal law.

