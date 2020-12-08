Roche says three antibodies show blood cancer treatment potential

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche on Tuesday said new data on three of its investigational T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies presented at a virtual conference showed encouraging activity across multiple types of blood cancer.

“The data suggest that our novel bispecific antibodies have potential across multiple types of blood cancers, and supports broad exploration of these new immunotherapy approaches across different patient populations and treatment lines,” Chief Medical Officer Levi Garraway said in a release.