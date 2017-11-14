FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Roche's Chugai transfers rights of 13 Long-Term Listed Products to Taiyo
Sections
Featured
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Politics
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Exclusive
Russia
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Trump, Duterte make up, bond
Philippines
Trump, Duterte make up, bond
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 14, 2017 / 10:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Roche's Chugai transfers rights of 13 Long-Term Listed Products to Taiyo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chugai Pharmaceuticals, a Japan-based Roche subsidiary, said on Tuesday it has agreed to transfer the marketing and manufacturing right of 13 long-term listed products to Taiyo Holdings’ Taiyo Pharma.

“The transfer of products is not expected to have a material impact on the consolidated financials of Chugai for the fiscal year ending December 2017,” Chugai said in a statement.

“The impact on the consolidated financials for the fiscal year ending December 2018 will be announced on the release of the financial results for the fiscal year ending December 2017 scheduled in February 2018.” (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.