Healthcare & Pharma

Roche COVID test receives U.S. greenlight for asymptomatic people

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche in Rotkreuz, Switzerland, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche’s cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test has received U.S. authorisation for testing individuals without symptoms or reasons to suspect a COVID-19 infection, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday.

“The high-throughput, highly sensitive cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test under FDA Emergency Use Authorisation can now be used to test individual or pooled samples from people without symptoms or other reasons to suspect COVID-19,” Roche said in a statement.

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Riham Alkousaa

