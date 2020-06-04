Roche test receives FDA emergency use approval for COVID-19 patients

ZURICH, June 4 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Roche has received emergency use authorisation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Elecsys IL-6 test to help identify severe inflammatory response in patients with confirmed COVID-19, it said on Thursday.

The test can be used to help identify coronavirus patients who could be at high risk of intubation with mechanical ventilation, helping doctors decide early on if ventilation could be required, Roche said. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)