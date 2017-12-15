FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
The Wire
Venezuela
Pictures of the Year
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
European Union
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Healthcare
December 15, 2017 / 2:33 PM / in 33 minutes

European Commission drops infringement action against Roche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The European Commission has closed an infringement procedure taken against Swiss pharma company Roche Holding AG without imposing any penalty, the European medicines regulator said on Friday.

The Commission said the probe was related to Roche failing to meet certain obligations related to its marketing authorisations.

The Commission decided not to impose a financial penalty following remedial actions taken by Roche, the regulator said. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.