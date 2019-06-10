Roche's combo lymphoma treatment wins FDA's accelerated approval

June 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval to Roche Holding AG’s combo lymphoma treatment for previously treated patients, the company said on Monday

The drug, Polivy, is used in combination with Rituxan to treat an aggressive form of the disease.

The FDA’s accelerated approval program allows conditional approval of a medicine that fills an unmet medical need for a serious condition, Roche said. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)