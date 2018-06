ZURICH, June 19 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG has agreed to pay $137 per share to buy the rest of Foundation Medicine (FMI), valuing the U.S. genomic profiling group at $5.3 billion, the partners said on Tuesday.

The deal, backed by the boards of both companies, is set to close in the second half on this year, they said in a statement. The offer price represented a premium of 29 percent to FMI’s closing price on Monday. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill)