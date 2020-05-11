Roche's U.S. gRED research head to retire, be replaced by MIT's Regev

ZURICH, May 11 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday that the head of its U.S. research arm gRED, Michael Varney, is retiring and will be replaced by Aviv Regev, now a biology professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The Israeli-American, born in 1971, is chair of the faculty, core institute member, and member of the executive leadership team of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard University. Regev is also a biology professor at MIT and investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Roche said. (Reporting by John Miller)