Healthcare
January 31, 2019 / 6:21 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Roche says operating profit rises, helped by Ocrevus

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Roche said on Thursday 2018 core operating profit rose 9 percent as the Swiss drugmaker was spurred by its Ocrevus multiple sclerosis drug.

Core operating rose to 20.5 billion Swiss francs ($20.65 billion), up from 19 billion francs a year earlier. Sales rose 7 percent to 56.8 billion francs, just ahead of the 56.4 billion francs average estimate in a Reuters poll.

Chief Executive Severin Schwan expects 2019 sales and earnings growth in the “low- to mid-single digit percentage” range.

The Roche board proposed a dividend increase to 8.70 francs per share. ($1 = 0.9927 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below