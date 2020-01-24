Roche's Tecentriq fails trial in urothelial cancer

ZURICH, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Roche’s immunotherapy Tecentriq failed a late-stage clinical trial in a form of urothelial cancer, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.

The study evaluating Tecentriq as an after-surgery monotherapy did not meet its primary endpoint of disease-free survival compared to observation in people with muscle-invasive urothelial cancer, Roche said. Safety for Tecentriq appeared consistent with the known safety profile of the medicine, and no new safety signals were identified.

“Reducing the risk that muscle-invasive urothelial cancer will recur after surgery is very difficult, and we are disappointed that we were not able to significantly prolong disease-free survival,” said Levi Garraway, chief medical officer. “We remain committed to exploring the potential benefits of immunotherapy for more people with early cancers.” (Reporting by Michael Shields)