Roche's Tecentriq wins U.S. approval for aggressive breast cancer

ZURICH, March 8 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche on Friday won U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its immunotherapy Tecentriq for triple-negative breast cancer, an aggressive form of the disease that has proven tough-to-treat.

The FDA approved Tecentriq combined with the chemotherapy Abraxane to treat adults with inoperable, locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) in people whose tumours express PD-L1, a protein that may help cancers avoid detection by the immune system. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Mark Potter)