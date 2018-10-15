FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 5:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Roche says breast cancer late-stage study met primary endpoint

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Roche said its Kadcyla, an antibody drug to treat breast cancer, reduced the risk of the disease recurring in patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer in a late-stage study.

The phase III Katherine study met its primary endpoint, showing Kadcyla as a single agent significantly reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death compared to Herceptin as an adjuvant treatment in people with HER2-positive early breast cancer, the Swiss company said in a statement on Monday.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Thomas Seythal

