Healthcare
February 5, 2019 / 6:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Roche seeks to freshen up Kadcyla label amid biosimilar defense

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Roche aims to broaden use of its Kadcyla breast cancer drug as the Swiss pharmaceuticals giant defends itself against rivals who are moving in with copies of its older, patent-expired mainstay Herceptin.

Roche said on Tuesday it is seeking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s blessing for Kadcyla, a five-year-old drug that carries a cell-killing payload directly into cancer cells, for post-surgical treatment of people with HER2-positive early breast cancer who still had signs of disease after they were treated before surgery.

Kadcyla is already approved for people with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer after treatment with Herceptin and chemotherapy. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below