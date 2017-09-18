Trial shows venetoclax/rituximab helps leukaemia patients- Roche

ZURICH, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday that a late-stage trial showed combining venetoclax plus rituximab treatments helped people with previously treated chronic lymphocytic leukaemia live longer without their disease worsening.

The improvement, which was measured in a Phase III study and will be submitted to health authorities, came when compared with using bendamustine combined with rituximab.

Venetoclax is being developed by AbbVie and Roche. AbbVie and Roche unit Genentech jointly commercialise the product in the United States and AbbVie does so outside the United States. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)