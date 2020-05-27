Roche says Lucentis "port" system as good as injections in eye disease

ZURICH, May 27 (Reuters) - Roche said a new port delivery system (PDS) for its eye drug Lucentis was as good as monthly injections in blindness-causing macular degeneration, as the Swiss drugmaker aims to refresh its older blockbuster medicine as new rivals press in.

“The Archway trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that patients with PDS who received refills every six months achieved visual acuity outcomes equivalent to those receiving monthly (Lucentis) 0.5 mg injections,” Roche said. “In Archway, PDS was generally well-tolerated with a favorable benefit-risk profile.” (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)