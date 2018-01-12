Roche's star MS medicine Ocrevus wins European approval

ZURICH, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The European Union approved Roche’s multiple sclerosis medicine Ocrevus, one the Swiss company’s key new drugs that likely neared $1 billion in revenue in its first nine months on sale in the United States.

Roche said on Friday the EU backed Ocrevus for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis was well as primary progressive multiple sclerosis, a form of the neurological disease that previously was without an approved medicine.

Through September 2017, Ocrevus racked up $500 million in revenue. Roche will report full-year sales of the medicine approved last March 29 in the United States when it delivers 2017 figures on Feb. 1. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)