ZURICH, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche on Wednesday boosted its 2019 sales outlook for the third time and said it still expects to complete its $4.3 billion takeover of gene therapy specialist Spark Therapeutics this year.

“Sales are now expected to grow in the high-single digit range, at constant exchange rates,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by John Miller; editing by Thomas Seythal)