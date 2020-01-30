Healthcare
January 30, 2020 / 6:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Roche 2019 net profit rises by a third, forecasts 2020 growth

1 Min Read

BASEL, Switzerland, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Roche’s 2019 net profit rose nearly a third as rising sales of newer drugs like Hemlibra and Ocrevus offset the declines of its older, off-patent medicines. Goodwill writeoffs were also lower, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday.

Full-year net profit was 14.1 billion Swiss francs ($14.57 billion), up from 10.9 billion francs in 2018, the company said. Sales rose to 61.5 billion francs, up 9% at constant exchange rates from the 56.8 billion francs of last year and matching the company’s target of high single-digit sales growth.

Roche adopted nearly identical guidance from the start of last year, calling for 2020 sales to grow in the low- to mid-single digit range, at constant exchange rates, with core earnings per share growth broadly matching that. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below