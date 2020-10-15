Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Roche confirms 2020 outlook as COVID-19 diagnostics surge

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Roche on Thursday confirmed its full-year 2020 outlook for low- to mid-single-digit percentage sales growth as revenue from COVID-19 tests and newer drugs help balance out declining sales from older medicines that are no longer on patent.

Revenue through September slipped 5% to 44 billion Swiss francs ($48.21 billion), Roche said in a statement, down from 46 billion francs in the year-earlier period as the rising value of the Swiss franc eroded reported revenue.

Sales rose 1% in constant currencies.

$1 = 0.9127 Swiss francs Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

