Roche lifts 2018 revenue outlook as new drug sales accelerate

ZURICH, April 26 (Reuters) - Roche raised its 2018 sales outlook on Thursday after getting a lift in the first three months of the year from newer drugs including Ocrevus, its soon-to-be blockbuster multiple sclerosis medicine.

Roche, the world’s biggest cancer drugs maker, now predicts low-single-digit sales growth, after previously warning revenue could be flat. First-quarter sales rose 6 percent at constant exchange rates to 13.6 billion Swiss francs ($13.84 billion), compared to the average 13.3 billion franc analyst estimate in a Reuters poll.