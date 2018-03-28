FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 6:15 AM / in 10 hours

Roche says Japanese court dismisses Shire claim against Hemlibra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 28 (Reuters) - Roche’s Chugai unit said on Wednesday that a Tokyo court had ruled Shire’s claim regarding the Swiss drugmaker’s Hemlibra haemophilia medicine should be dismissed.

Chugai, which is 60 percent Roche-owned and which developed Hemlibra, said it expected no change to its financial prospects due to the ruling.

Shire’s Baxalta unit has also sued over alleged patent violations in the United States as it seeks to protect haemophilia products put under pressure by Roche’s new drug. (Reporting by John Miller)

