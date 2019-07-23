Roche takes fight against Amgen’s biosimilars for Avastin, Herceptin to Fed Circuit

Roche Holdings subsidiary Genentech Inc has asked a federal appeals court to keep biosimilar versions of its cancer-fighting blockbusters Avastin and Herceptin off the U.S. market, after Amgen announced it had started selling the copies last week.

Genentech turned to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Friday, a day after U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly in Delaware denied its emergency motions to enjoin Amgen’s sales.

