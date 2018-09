ZURICH, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Thursday it was notified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the review period for Tecentriq (atezolizumab) to treat a form of lung cancer had been extended by three months to allow the FDA to review additional information.

The FDA is expected to make a decision on the approval by Dec. 05, Roche said. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)