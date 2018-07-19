Roche Tecentriq cocktail cut lung cancer risk, survival data still to come

ZURICH, July 19 (Reuters) - Roche’s Tecentric immunotherapy mixed with chemotherapy reduced the risk of disease worsening or death in first-line advanced lung cancer treatment, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday, adding it is still waiting for overall survival data to mature.

“The IMpower132 study showed Tecentriq plus chemotherapy prolonged the time people with this type of advanced lung cancer lived without their disease worsening,” Chief Medical Officer Sandra Horning said in a statement. (Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)