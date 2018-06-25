Roche's Tecentriq cocktail boosts survival in small cell lung cancer

ZURICH, June 25 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday that a cocktail of its immunotherapy Tecentriq with chemotherapy boosted survival of patients with previously untreated extensive-stage small cell lung cancer compared with chemotherapy alone.

“These are the first positive Phase III survival results for any immunotherapy-based combination in the initial treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer,” Roche said in a statement. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)