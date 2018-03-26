Roche's Tecentriq cocktail helps lung cancer patients live longer

ZURICH, March 26 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche’s immunotherapy Tecentriq combined with other medicines helped people with advanced lung cancer live longer, compared to patients receiving an older drug combination, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Treatment mixing Tecentriq with Avastin and chemotherapies carboplatin and paclitaxel boosted overall survival in first-line treatment, compared to patients who received Avastin plus carboplatin and paclitaxel. Roche said it would submit the data to authorities and hopes for a quick approval. (Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)