U.S. FDA gives priority review to Roche's Tecentriq lung cancer drug

ZURICH (Reuters) - The United States Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has granted a priority review for Roche’s Tecentriq treatment for people suffering with early, non-small-cell lung cancer, the Swiss company said on Tuesday.
The FDA is due to decide on approval by Dec. 1 for the use of Tecentriq as an adjuvnt treatment, where a substance is used to increase the efficacy or potency of certain drugs, Roche said.
Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.