Roche gets EU green light for influenza treatment Xofluza

FILE PHOTO: A sign at a diagnostics site for Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche is seen, in Burgess Hill, Britain, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said the European Commission approved its Xofluza to treat influenza in patients aged 12 years and above, the first new influenza antiviral for patients in almost 20 years, Roche said on Monday.

The European Commission approved single-dose, oral Xofluza for treatment of uncomplicated influenza in patients aged 12 years and above as well as for post-exposure prophylaxis of influenza, Roche said in a statement.

Roche received approval for Xofluza from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in October.