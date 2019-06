BERLIN, June 20 (Reuters) - Shares in German ecommerce investor Rocket Internet rose more than 7% in early trade on Thursday after a business magazine reported CEO Oliver Samwer is planning to delist the company.

The supervisory board of Rocket Internet has discussed the project, Manager Magazin said, adding the most likely option could be a share buyback after which Samwer would hold at least 75% in the company.