Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities prices IPO at $10 per share

March 23 (Reuters) - Rocket Internet’s tech-focused blank cheque company Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities said on Tuesday it priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $10 per share.
The company said it will sell each of the 25 million ordinary shares together with one fourth of a redeemable warrant to purchase another ordinary share for $11.50.
The shares in the Cayman Islands-based company will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “RKTAU” from March 23, 2021. (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk, editing by Louise Heavens)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.