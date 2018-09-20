FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 11:28 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Rocket Internet preparing IPO for African online platform Jumia -sources

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German start-up investor Rocket Internet is preparing its African online shopping platform Jumia for a possible New York listing in the first quarter of 2019 which could value the firm at about $1 billion, three sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Citi, Morgan Stanley and Berenberg are coordinating the IPO, the sources said.

Shares worth up to $250 million may be sold, one of the sources said, adding that no final decision about the timing or metrics of the deal had yet been taken. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; additional reporting by Emma Thomasson and Nadine Schimroszik; editing by Jason Neely)

