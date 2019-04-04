Rocket Internet portfolio of unlisted firms worth 1.2 bln euros

BERLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - German ecommerce company Rocket Internet said its stakes in unlisted ecommerce firms Global Fashion Group and Jumia, plus about another 200 smaller private start-ups, are worth about 1.2 billion euros ($1.35 billion).

Chief Executive Oliver Samwer told journalists that Rocket had invested about 400 million euros in those companies, adding that about two-thirds of the estimated total value of its holdings in private companies were related to smaller firms.

Rocket also has stakes in HelloFresh, Westwing, Home24 and Delivery Hero, which all have been listed in recent years. Jumia, an African ecommerce platform, is currently considering a stock market listing. ($1 = 0.8898 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Tassilo Hummel)