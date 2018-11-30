Rocket Internet sees net benefits to being public company

BERLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The chief executive of German ecommerce company Rocket Internet still sees net benefits to being a public company even thought it has separately listed most of the companies it launched.

Rocket Internet had a shaky start after listing in 2014 as investors worried over the big losses of its start-ups but has since successfully listed a raft of firms including Delivery Hero, HelloFresh and Home24.

CEO Oliver Samwer said a public listing was still an advantage as it allowed Rocket access to more capital resources and was helpful for recruitment even if disclosure requirements were onerous. “The net benefits are positive,” he said. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Michelle Martin)