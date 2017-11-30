FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rocket Internet start-ups narrow losses
November 30, 2017 / 7:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Rocket Internet start-ups narrow losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - German ecommerce investor Rocket Internet reported on Thursday that revenue at its leading start-ups rose 28 percent in the first nine months, while their losses shrank.

Rocket Internet, which invests in businesses from fashion and furniture e-commerce to food delivery, reported aggregate sales of 1.85 billion euros ($2.20 billion) and a consolidated loss of 44 million, down from 642 million a year ago.

Rocket Internet’s biggest start-ups, including HelloFresh and Delivery Hero, which listed earlier this year, had already reported quarterly figures.

$1 = 0.8427 euros Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan

