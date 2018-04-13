FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
IT Services & Consulting
April 13, 2018 / 6:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Rocket Internet start-ups trim losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 13 (Reuters) - German ecommerce investor Rocket Internet reported more progress in narrowing losses at its leading start-ups on Friday and said it still had plenty of cash, although it would also consider other funding options.

Rocket Internet reported aggregate sales rose 28 percent in 2017 to 2.64 billion euros ($3.25 billion) at its top start-ups, while they improved their aggregate adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin to minus 10.3 percent from minus 15.4 percent a year ago.

Rocket said it had gross cash of 2.7 billion euros, plus 0.5 billion at individual companies, as of the end of March, adding it continued to evaluate private funding and other funding alternatives for its companies. ($1 = 0.8118 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.