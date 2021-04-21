Rocket Lawyer scores $223 mln as investors place bets on legal services

Online legal services provider Rocket Lawyer has landed $223 million in financing to scale its cloud-based solutions as the pandemic has fueled demand for the company’s digital offerings.

Vista Credit Partners (VCP) led the growth capital financing for Rocket Lawyer, which offers online legal documents, attorney advice, and other services geared toward individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3guMsvq