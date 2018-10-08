FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 3:32 PM / in an hour

Bain Capital to take majority stake in Rocket Software

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - IT services company Rocket Software said on Monday private equity firm Bain Capital has agreed to take a majority stake in the privately held firm in a deal valued at about $2 billion.

Rocket Software will continue to operate under its current management team, led by President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Youniss, the company said.

Rocket Software provides technology services to companies using products from International Business Machines Corp . (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

