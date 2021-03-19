Chips supplier Rockley Photonics to go public in $1.2 billion SPAC deal

(Reuters) - Rockley Photonics Ltd said on Friday it would go public through a merger with blank-check company SC Health Corp in a deal valuing the silicon photonic chips supplier at a pro-forma enterprise value of $1.2 billion.

Pasadena, California-based Rockley’s silicon photonics platform can be used in wearables including smartwatches and allows for continuous monitoring of biomarkers such as glucose levels, blood pressure and temperature.

The deal, which is expected to deliver up to $323 million in gross proceeds to the combined company, will help speed up the commercial launch of its platform, Rockley said.

The company said it was also partnering with clinicians and medical device makers to expand the application of its platform to improve disease detection and prevention.

Backed by an affiliate of investment firm SIN Capital, SC Health is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in the Cayman Islands.

Blank-check firms or SPACs are shell companies that raise capital through an initial public offering to buy a private firm.

Rockley’s founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Andrew Rickman, will remain CEO and chairman of the combined company whose shares will trade on the NYSE under the symbol “RKLY”.

Cowen and Company LLC is serving as the exclusive financial adviser to Rockley for the deal.