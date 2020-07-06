Vairo Energy to buy UK-listed RockRose in 248 mln pound deal

July 6 (Reuters) - UK-based RockRose Energy Plc said on Monday it had agreed to be bought by independent energy firm Vairo Energy in a deal valuing it at 247.6 million pounds ($309.08 million), as the industry consolidates in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

Vairo Energy, which operates in Europe and the Middle East, will pay 1,850 pence for each RockRose share, pushing the stock 62% higher to 1,831 pence by 0750 GMT. ($1 = 0.8011 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)