Nov 16 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co boosted its takeover offer for Rockwell Automation Inc to about $29 billion, after a previous offer of $27.6 billion was rebuffed last month.

Emerson, a maker of factory automation equipment, on Thursday offered $225 per share to buy its smaller rival. The proposal comprises $135 per share in cash and $90 per share in Emerson stock. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)