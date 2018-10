SAO PAULO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Energy trader Vitol has acquired a 50 percent stake in Brazilian fuel distribution company Rodoil, according to a statement released on Monday by the Brazilian company.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. Rodoil is one of the largest fuel distributors in the southern part of Brazil, supplying 1.400 stations in the states of Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, the company said.