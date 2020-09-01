Canada's Rogers expands 5G network to 50 cities and towns

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom operator Rogers Communications Inc said on Tuesday it has expanded its fifth-generation (5G) telecom network to over 50 cities and towns in the country.

The company, which in January became Canada’s first cellphone service provider to offer 5G, said it expects to reach 60 markets by the end of the year.

The 5G network, which offers data speed that is up to 50 or 100 times faster than 4G, is expected to power everything from telemedicine, remote surgery to self-driving cars. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)