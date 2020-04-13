Roku sees first-quarter revenue above estimates

April 13 (Reuters) - Roku Inc on Monday reported preliminary first-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates as the video streaming device maker added more users during the coronavirus pandemic that has kept people indoors.

The company also said here it was withdrawing its full-year financial outlook due to the economic uncertainty arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roku said it expects total net revenue in the range of $307 million to $317 million for the first quarter ended March 31. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $299.8 million, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Shares of the company were about 10% higher in extended trading. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)