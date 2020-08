Aug 5 (Reuters) - Roku Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as sales of its video-streaming devices soared and more users logged on to its content platform for entertainment while sheltered at home.

Total net revenue rose 42% to $356.1 million, beating analyst’s estimates of $315.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)