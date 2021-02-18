Roku beats quarterly revenue estimates

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Roku Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the video-streaming device maker benefited from advertising on its platform and an influx of cord-cutting subscribers dropping their cable packages in favor of streaming services.

The company’s total net revenue rose 58% to $649.9 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, beating analyst’s estimates of $617.25 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.