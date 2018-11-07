Roku reports 39 pct rise in quarterly revenue

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Roku Inc reported a 39 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, helped by higher number of subscribers for its ad-supported video streaming platform.

The company's net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $9.5 million, or 9 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $46.2 million, or $8.79 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2qz97eX)

Total net revenue rose to $173.4 million from $124.8 million. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)