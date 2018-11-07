Company News
November 7, 2018 / 9:08 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Roku reports 39 pct rise in quarterly revenue

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Roku Inc reported a 39 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, helped by higher number of subscribers for its ad-supported video streaming platform.

The company's net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $9.5 million, or 9 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $46.2 million, or $8.79 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2qz97eX)

Total net revenue rose to $173.4 million from $124.8 million. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.