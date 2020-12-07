Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Aerospace & Defense

Rolls-Royce kicks off disposal plan with nuclear instrument sale

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s Rolls-Royce said on Monday it had signed a deal to sell its civil nuclear instrumentation and control business for an undisclosed sum, kicking off a plan to raise 2 billion pounds ($2.65 billion) from disposals to recover from the pandemic.

Rolls-Royce said in a statement that it was selling the business, which has operations in France, Czech Republic and China and employs 550 staff, to French engineering company Framatome. ($1 = 0.7536 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden)

