Regulators eye new measures after Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 glitches -source

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. and European regulators are set to order co-ordinated measures following the latest problems with Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines, used to power some Boeing 787 jets, said a person familiar with the plans.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) plans to reduce the amount of time one of the airplanes can fly on a single engine, after a failure of the other, to as low as 140 minutes compared with the current window of 330 minutes. This effectively curtails operations over water or remote areas.

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) will also order increased inspections of affected engines in line with actions outlined by Rolls-Royce.

Earlier on Friday, Rolls Royce warned it would require more money and more inspections to fix problems with Trent 1000 engines on Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes, leading to further disruption for airlines. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)